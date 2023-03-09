Family Firm Inc. Sells 216 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after buying an additional 78,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 647.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 52,943 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth $5,647,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 108.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 368.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 33,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,999. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.55 and its 200-day moving average is $160.90. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $137.46 and a 52 week high of $188.80.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

