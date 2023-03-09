Family Firm Inc. Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $485.32. 344,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,998. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

