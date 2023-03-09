Family Firm Inc. Has $45.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Family Firm Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 14.2% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $45,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,155,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,315. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $268.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

