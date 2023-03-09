Family Firm Inc. Has $3.83 Million Holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.84% of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIP. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 40,871 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 803.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of WIP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 154,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,486. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $54.25.

