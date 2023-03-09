Family Firm Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Family Firm Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,286 shares during the period. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,236,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $532,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 431,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 79,536 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $38.02.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.