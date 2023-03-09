Family Firm Inc. Buys 2,079 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $95.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,094. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.17. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $110.83.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

