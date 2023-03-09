Family Firm Inc. Acquires 415 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 116.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 198,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 86,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 590.0% in the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 165,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 141,441 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.47. 5,978,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,661,186. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.56. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $135.45.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.