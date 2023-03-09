Family Firm Inc. Acquires 22,634 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,634 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,269,000 after buying an additional 35,312,725 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 21,958,223 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,407,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 602.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,097,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,927,000 after buying an additional 12,091,407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

GOVT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.62. 9,349,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98.

