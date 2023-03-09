Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Fabrinet makes up approximately 0.5% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC owned 0.21% of Fabrinet worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 546.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.41. 30,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,178. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.17. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $140.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.43.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

