Evoke Pharma (EVOK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Friday, March 10th.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EVOK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.97. 1,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,583. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

