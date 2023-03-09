Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Trading Down 1.3%

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 78 ($0.94). Approximately 8,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 33,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79 ($0.95).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Everyman Media Group from GBX 245 ($2.95) to GBX 200 ($2.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Everyman Media Group alerts:

Everyman Media Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 90.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.91. The stock has a market cap of £71.12 million, a PE ratio of 2,600.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Everyman Media Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael Rosehill bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £46,000 ($55,315.06). 49.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. It operates a network of 36 venues with 119 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.