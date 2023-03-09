Everipedia One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.11 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $70.31 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

