Everipedia (IQ) Price Tops $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Everipedia token can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $75.17 million and $2.92 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

