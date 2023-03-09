Everdome Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everdome has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a market capitalization of $31.59 million and $5.26 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse."

