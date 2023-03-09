Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $149.84

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.84 ($1.80) and traded as high as GBX 153 ($1.84). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 143.50 ($1.73), with a volume of 107,555 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of £161.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 146.84.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

