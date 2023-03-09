Ethereum Classic Price Hits $18.26 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.26 or 0.00084470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and $128.34 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,613.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00386619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015571 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.78 or 0.00692815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.74 or 0.00539977 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00166492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,820,546 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.