Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,835 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.15% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 94,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.43. 146,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,604. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.39.

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.