EscoinToken (ELG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $141.38 Million

EscoinToken (ELG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. EscoinToken has a total market cap of $141.38 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EscoinToken token can now be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00013778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EscoinToken has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EscoinToken Profile

EscoinToken’s launch date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 tokens. The official website for EscoinToken is www.escoin.ee. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

EscoinToken Token Trading

