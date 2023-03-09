ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ESAB Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ESAB has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $63.32.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

ESAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $272,165.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $272,165.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,729 shares of company stock valued at $596,645 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ESAB by 21.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

