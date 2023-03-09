Eric Richard Remer Sells 15,167 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 15,167 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $145,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,307,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,106 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $23,077.58.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EVCM opened at $9.64 on Thursday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Investments LLC grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after buying an additional 122,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 55.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after buying an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

