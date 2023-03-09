Ergo (ERG) Trading 3.7% Lower This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00006749 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $98.07 million and $4.61 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,759.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.62 or 0.00388864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.79 or 0.00697559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00085048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.99 or 0.00542236 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009956 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,778,269 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

