Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $1.39 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $92.98 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00006858 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,300.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00377854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016530 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.75 or 0.00698231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00083510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.41 or 0.00533995 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004881 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009863 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,789,771 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

