Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Lessened by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.21% of Equinix worth $112,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.4% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 63,515.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 40,015 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 0.5 %

Equinix stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $690.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,726. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $707.49 and its 200 day moving average is $652.03. The company has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 90.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $776.35.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $3.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $779.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,168 shares of company stock valued at $10,669,308 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

