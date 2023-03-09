Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81. 58,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 222,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Equillium Stock Down 8.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59.
Equillium Company Profile
Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.
