EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) Stock Position Raised by MIC Capital Management UK LLP

MIC Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) by 182.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,073,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573,470 shares during the quarter. EQRx accounts for about 6.3% of MIC Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MIC Capital Management UK LLP owned approximately 1.58% of EQRx worth $35,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EQRx by 804.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQRX remained flat at $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 264,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,944. EQRx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.60 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

