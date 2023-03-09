EOS (EOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.21 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00005168 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $165.64 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006300 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004448 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001432 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,371,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,263,745 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

