Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Director Bob G. Gower Acquires 90,287 Shares

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) Director Bob G. Gower purchased 90,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $44,240.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,222,682 shares in the company, valued at $599,114.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of ENSC stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $33.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ensysce Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.35% of Ensysce Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ensysce Biosciences to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

