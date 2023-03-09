Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) EVP Sells $109,495.62 in Stock

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $109,495.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,247,307.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Enovis Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Enovis stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 448,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,677. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $123.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -282.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the first quarter valued at $905,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,922,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.