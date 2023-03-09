Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) COO Sells $121,264.38 in Stock

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) COO Brady Shirley sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $121,264.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,972.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brady Shirley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enovis alerts:

On Monday, February 27th, Brady Shirley sold 8,156 shares of Enovis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $457,306.92.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Brady Shirley sold 1,232 shares of Enovis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $67,304.16.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of Enovis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $92,543.90.

Enovis Price Performance

Enovis stock opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.25. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $123.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Enovis’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,488,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth $1,869,000. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth $11,000,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Enovis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENOV shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.