Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001757 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $357.37 million and $37.31 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00428284 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,876.51 or 0.28946971 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency developed by Enjin, a leading blockchain ecosystem developer. It is used to directly back the value of next-generation blockchain assets and used to mint ERC-1155 blockchain assets. ENJ tokens provide benefits to creators and users, such as infusing tokens with residual value, ensuring the transparency and scarcity of tokens, and providing instant liquidity for tokens. Enjin Platform is a blockchain PaaS that allows developers to create and manage blockchain games with ease. It was founded in 2009 by Maxim Blagov and Witek Radomski and successfully raised $18.9 million in its 2017 ICO. ERC-1155, the native token standard created by Enjin’s Co-founder & CTO Witek Radomski, has since grown to power over 1 billion Enjin-powered blockchain assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

