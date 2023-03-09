Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NRGV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Energy Vault from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Energy Vault to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Energy Vault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

Energy Vault stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.87. 1,602,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.06. Energy Vault has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01.

In other Energy Vault news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $219,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,302,887 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,673.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Vault by 165.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 24,469 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Energy Vault by 213.0% in the second quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,872,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,845,000 after buying an additional 2,635,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Energy Vault by 145.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

