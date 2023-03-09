Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Coterra Energy comprises about 1.4% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 703.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its position in Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CTRA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,489,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,512,431. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRA. Raymond James cut Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

