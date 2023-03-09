Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth about $459,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Generac by 994.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 42,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 38,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Generac by 115.4% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Truist Financial cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.64.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $121.97. 235,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $328.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

