Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,825 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. First Solar comprises approximately 3.3% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 214.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 97.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.78. 1,163,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,910. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $218.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.30 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.35.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

