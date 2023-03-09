Energy Fuels (UUUU) to Release Earnings on Friday

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, March 10th.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90.

Institutional Trading of Energy Fuels

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Energy Fuels from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

