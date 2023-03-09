Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $10.35 million and $87,304.12 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000836 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00071337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00053130 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00023349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000939 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,447,426 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

