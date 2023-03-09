Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$12.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EFX. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Enerflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.19.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$9.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.93. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$4.99 and a 12-month high of C$10.19. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

Enerflex Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

(Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.