Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Holdings Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,217,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,084 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 12.95% of Endava worth $581,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at $64,236,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Endava by 115.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after purchasing an additional 459,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 198.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,492,000 after purchasing an additional 147,525 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Endava by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 463,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,346,000 after purchasing an additional 134,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Price Performance

DAVA stock opened at $79.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.57. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $140.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $240.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.78 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 12.52%. Equities analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Endava from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.