Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $97.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EMR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.43.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $85.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.83. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

