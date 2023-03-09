Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Eltek from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Eltek Stock Performance

ELTK opened at $4.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

