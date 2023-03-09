Ellington Financial Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

Ellington Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Ellington Financial stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 41.89 and a quick ratio of 41.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $4,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 271,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,823,000 after buying an additional 266,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,385,000 after buying an additional 151,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 123,129 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

