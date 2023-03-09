Ellington Financial Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EFC)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFCGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

Ellington Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Ellington Financial stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 41.89 and a quick ratio of 41.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $4,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 271,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,823,000 after buying an additional 266,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,385,000 after buying an additional 151,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 123,129 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.