ELEMENTS Dogs of the Dow Linked to the Dow Jones High Yield Select 10 Total Return Index (NYSEARCA:DOD) Trading Down 0.4%

ELEMENTS Dogs of the Dow Linked to the Dow Jones High Yield Select 10 Total Return Index (NYSEARCA:DOD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.65. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.
ELEMENTS Dogs of the Dow Linked to the Dow Jones High Yield Select 10 Total Return Index Stock Down 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ELEMENTS Dogs of the Dow Linked to the Dow Jones High Yield Select 10 Total Return Index (DOD)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTS Dogs of the Dow Linked to the Dow Jones High Yield Select 10 Total Return Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTS Dogs of the Dow Linked to the Dow Jones High Yield Select 10 Total Return Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.