Eight Capital Trims BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Target Price to C$1.00

BBTV (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s previous close.
BBTV Stock Up 10.4 %
TSE BBTV traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.53. The company had a trading volume of 46,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,667. BBTV has a fifty-two week low of C$0.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.66.
About BBTV
See Also
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.