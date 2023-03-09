Eight Capital Trims BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Target Price to C$1.00

BBTV (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s previous close.

BBTV Stock Up 10.4 %

TSE BBTV traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.53. The company had a trading volume of 46,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,667. BBTV has a fifty-two week low of C$0.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.66.

Get BBTV alerts:

About BBTV

(Get Rating)

See Also

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.