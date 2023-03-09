Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier Sells 6,640 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $77.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after buying an additional 2,199,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.