Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) were up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 125,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 410,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edible Garden from $90.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get Edible Garden alerts:

Edible Garden Trading Up 15.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.