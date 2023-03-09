Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:RNEW) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01). Approximately 1,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 73,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.67%.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

