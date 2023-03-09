ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $101.09

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.09 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.56). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.56), with a volume of 44,715 shares trading hands.

ECO Animal Health Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of £84.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,225.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.36.

Get ECO Animal Health Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tracey James purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,411.26). 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ECO Animal Health Group

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

