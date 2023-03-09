ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at TD Securities

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECNCF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ECN Capital stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $2.52. 44,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,875. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.