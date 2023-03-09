easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 571.17 ($6.87).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EZJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.73) to GBX 370 ($4.45) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.01) price target on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.19) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.22) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.17) to GBX 560 ($6.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 501.43 ($6.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,340.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.47. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.33) and a one year high of GBX 604.24 ($7.27). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 457.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 387.74.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

