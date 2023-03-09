Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.30

Shares of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 7500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.13 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 8 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

